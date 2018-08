HOUSTON — James Coney Island is now adding a deep-fried dog to its menu.

Their latest hot dog, called "chicken fried dogs," is a Nolan Ryan all-beef dog that's hand-breaded and deep-fried, creating a chicken-fried crust around it.

It's then served in a toasted potato bun and drizzled in gravy.

The latest menu item was inspired by a hot dog sold at Texas A&M's Kyle Field.

It's now available at all JCI locations in the Houston-area.

Winner, winner, Chicken Fried Dog dinner! Try our new dog today at #JCIGrill! pic.twitter.com/KPJ0cs7Rp0 — James Coney Island (@coneyman) August 17, 2018

© 2018 KHOU