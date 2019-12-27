HOUSTON — Some Harris County inmates just celebrated Christmas with their families. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made an exception for a group of military veterans, including some who are charged with violent crimes.

The veterans are a part of a special program inside the Harris County Jail. It's called "Brothers in Arms." The program puts military veterans together in a cell block, and together they learn more about P.T.S.D., anger management and other mental and emotional issues the men may be going through because of their military experience.

The Johnson family had no idea why they were sitting in an empty cell block on the third floor of the Harris County Joint Processing Center. They were joined with about a dozen other families that don't normally get to be behind bars.

"I thought it was going to be a Christmas without my husband," said Tisa Johnson whose husband, Ronnie Isbel, has been incarcerated since early January.

"It’s never the children’s fault," said Isreal Gomez. He created Navidad en el Barrio more than 30 years ago. The non-profit organization provides Christmas gifts for kids across the Houston area, including children whose fathers are locked up.

Gomez, a retired Houston police officer and Navy veteran, understands the struggles his fellow veterans may face.

"Our mission is to make sure that children and families don’t lose hope," Gomez said.

"I mean, today’s a day to cherish," said Isbel as he sat and spoke to his two teenage children and his wife.

For two hours, Marine Corps veteran Kenneth Cannon got to cradle his 9-month-old twin girls.

"It's amazing" Cannon said.

Community groups collected toys earlier this year in support Navidad en el Barrio. The inmates were invited to participate in the Christmas party because of good behavior and their healthy relationships with their families.

These men are going through the Harris County court system. It's unclear what their future holds.

"Cherish what you have, because it could be gone in one second for just one mistake," said mother Tisa Johnson. "Hug your family and love them as long as you can."

