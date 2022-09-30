Officials said the boy was in Panama City with his family after evacuating from Hurricane Ian.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian died in a tragic fall Thursday.

In a news release, Panama City Beach officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.

First responders got the call around 1:19 p.m. Thursday, however they ultimately found the child dead.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected in the death. A city spokesperson said no additional information regarding the fall was available at this time.

Vacasa, the management company for Sterling Reef, provided the following statement regarding the incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation that occurred at the Sterling Reef Resort on Thursday. The family has suffered an unimaginable loss. Due to the sensitive nature of this incident, our priorities are to comfort and assist the family and our local staff and guests onsite, and to cooperate with local law enforcement," a Vacasa spokesperson told First Coast News.

