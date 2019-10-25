A student at Jackson Intermediate School has been arrested, accused of making a threat against the campus.

Pasadena Independent School District officials confirmed the "7th or 8th grader" was arrested Thursday night by Pasadena ISD police. That student has been charged with one count of felony terroristic threat.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Friday, the school's principal said a concerned parent called the police after their child saw the post on Instagram.

The only detail released about the threat is that it warned people to stay away from the Jackson Intermediate campus. On the campus Friday, extra security was put in place as a precaution.

Principal Paula Sword called the arrest a "teachable moment," urging parents to talk to their children about social media posts, and the potential "life long impact" those posts could have.

Sword said she's thankful for the students and parents who took the time to report the post.

