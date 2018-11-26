HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies cleared a crowd surrounding an ATM after it started dispensing $100 bills due to a glitch overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped at machine located at FM 1960 and the North Freeway when they saw a large crowd gathered around the machine.

Deputies showed up to ask what was going on and were told that the ATM was dispensing $100 bills that people weren't supposed to be getting.

Deputies shut it down, notified Bank of America and cleared the crowd out.

Bank of America is working on the glitch.

No word how much money was dispensed.

© 2018 KHOU