HOUSTON, Texas — The first human to walk on Mars may be among NASA’s newest class of astronauts who graduated Friday.

They're now eligible for spaceflight after more than two years of basic training.

"In addition to expeditions in the ISS, these astronauts could one day walk on the moon as part of the Artemis program," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "And, perhaps, one of them could be among the first humans to walk on Mars.”

The new class includes 11 NASA candidates as well as two from the Canadian Space Agency.

All of them were chosen from a record-setting pool of 18,000 potential astronauts in 2017.

Astronaut Loral O’Hara grew up in Sugar Land and used to visit the Johnson Space Center as a child.

"And, in second grade, my class got to fly tomato plants in the space shuttle,” said O'Hara.

The Clements High graduate later earned a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Purdue University.

Her NASA classmates range from jet pilots to a medical doctor and Navy SEAL.

"The chances of it actually becoming true is just so low and incomprehensible," said O'Hara. "So, to have it actually come true, it's pretty surreal and pretty special.”

O'Hara and the other new astronauts were applauded by fellow space travelers, JSC staff, their families and others.

"You know, there’s a technical term for these men and women," said Sen. Ted Cruz. "That’s badass.”

NASA Administrator Bridenstine made news by announcing that new astronaut applications will be accepted beginning this spring.

