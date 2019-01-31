HOUSTON — A new Harris County judge is bringing new concerns about The Astrodome’s future. A massive redevelopment plan approved last year may not be a home-run after all.

“It’s not my first priority,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who serves as the county’s chief administrator. “First priorities are safety and flood recovery.”

The redevelopment of the 1960s era dome includes an expansive event space built above new parking garages. But Hidalgo told us there may not be enough money to afford air condition inside.

As a result, she and her team are re-evaluating the plan. Although there is no talk of scrapping the project altogether, at this point.

“We’ll have updates soon on what we find,” said Hidalgo. “My commitment is to keep the community informed because these are taxpayer dollars and it’s very significant.”

Longtime Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, whom Hidalgo defeated last November, believes moving forward should be the only option.

“I know a lot of people are nostalgic about the building, the dome itself,” said Emmett. “But the reality is it’s an integral part of the NRG complex. Without it, then the rest of it can’t be maintained properly.”

Emmett spearheaded the Astrodome’s redevelopment and cited the need for a new revenue-generating venue to help the entire area, including NRG Stadium.

That’s because, he told us, property taxes cannot be used to keep things in first-class condition.

“So, the new judge and commissioner’s court, they need to make sure that it works,” said Emmett. “Without the dome, the whole NRG complex is going to be in trouble.”

Hidalgo said she supports a self-sustaining Astrodome as long as it makes sense.

“And I want to make sure the community knows what they’re getting,” said Hidalgo.

The Astrodome is a protected landmark. Although that does not necessarily fully protect it.

Construction on the redevelopment project is supposed to be begin after this year’s rodeo.