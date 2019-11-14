HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Police are putting out a new call for help from the public to identify the car that hit a 13-year-old girl near Spring in early October.

London Castenada Banks was hit by what police say was a black Kia Forte speeding down Ella Boulevard. The driver did not stop.

For more than a month, London has been spending most days in the hospital, rehabbing from brain and spinal injuries.

They hope someone will give them a lead.

London is finding joy in the little things in her recovery, playing cards with her mom in the few moments she gets to spend outside the hospital.

Isolated from friends but dedicated to her rehab, London is recovering from brain and spinal injuries after she was hit by a speeding car while crossing the street.

”Why were you going that fast and why didn’t you at least stop? You just kept going. You didn’t even turn around, slow down, and then go," London said.

"The person was just speeding and just careless. You know, just a reckless driver that didn’t value life and didn’t want to be responsible for what they did so they just kept going," said Shandr'a Mosely Banks, London's mother. ”Just a child – you just leave like that? It’s just heartless."

Crime Stoppers put out a new call for help Thursday. Police believe the car was caught on surveillance video that same day. They said there is likely damage to the front right bumper, hood and possibly windshield.

”When you run from a scene like this, you are done. When you flee a scene, it automatically becomes a crime," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers Houston. ”Because we do know that somebody out there in the public does know."

He said these cases have been solved by tipsters before, and Crime Stoppers has 19 pages of unsolved hit-and-run fatalities and injuries since 2016.

"I’m feeling really hopeful, because I know the community is outraged by this injustice as much as I am," Shandr'a Banks said.

The family is asking that driver for one thing: an apology.

”The person will be caught. I’m confident of it," Shandr'a Banks said.

London has several fundraisers coming up over the next few weeks to help the family. She’s looking forward to seeing her friends, some of them for the first time since the crash.

London's first fundraiser is on Friday at the Chick-fil-A at 12935 State Highway 249. She has another scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 to Nov. 23 at Southern Q BBQ at 411 West Richey Road.

A third is planned from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Go Cajun Subs at 1027 Sawdust Road in Spring.

