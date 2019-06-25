HOUSTON — Virginia White cherishes a photo from 10 week-old Jazmine Robin’s funeral nearly a year after her first great-grandchild was laid to rest.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” White said. “I want justice for Jazmine.”

Jazmine’s parents, Jason Paul Robin and Katharine White, are charged in relation to their newborn daughter’s death.

Jazmine suffered 96 bone fractures, according to a recent completed final autopsy.

“She didn’t get a chance,” White said. “I’ll never get to meet her. I won’t see her graduate, none of it.”

Court records allege Jazmine was born prematurely and went home with her parents last summer. But she ended up back in the hospital about 10 days later with severe trauma.

“The evidence shows Baby Jazmine fell victim to the very people who were supposed to protect her the most in this world,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

White told KHOU 11 Robin and her granddaughter lived in a neighborhood near Spring Branch for a time, but she didn’t know exactly where the couple stayed with 10-week-old Jazmine before she died.

“Katharine just worked all the time, and Jason never did,” White said. “And he was supposed to be watching the children.”

Jason Paul Robin, 24, is charged with murder and Katharine Wyndham White, 21, is charged with injury to a child by omission.

Children At Risk CEO Bob Sanborn believes part of the tragedy may be no one reported abuse they may have witnessed.

“I think what we need to understand is that it’s against the law for you not to report child abuse,” Sanborn said. “When you do report, you become immune to legal ramifications. And if you don’t report, you absolutely can be charged because you don’t report the child abuse.”

Jazmine’s great-grandmother said she wishes she could have done more.

"It breaks my heart,” White said. “This is a lot for my head to grasp.”

Both of Jazmine’s parents face life in prison if convicted.

