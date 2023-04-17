'It’s a connection' | Parents open sandwich shop in support of teen with autism

The couple behind World Famous Second Slice wants other families living on the spectrum to know they’re welcome too.

HOUSTON — April is World Autism Month, an opportunity to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. Here in Houston, one family believes in fostering that acceptance every day.

"A lot of people think we were crazy to do a sandwich shop post-pandemic when grocery prices are high and everything is so uncertain," said Lucia Rodriguez, who, along with her husband Jesse, opened World Famous Second Slice at Ironworks in September 2021. "We love to cook. We love to play with food."

The menu started with a family favorite: pizza melts.

"The pizza melt is our signature sandwich. It's basically a pizza sandwich," Rodriguez explained.

Since its opening, the shop's menu has expanded.

"There’s so much more that comes with your sandwich," said Rodriguez. "It’s a relationship. It’s an engagement. It’s a connection."

That's especially important for the couple’s 14-year-old son, Jamond, who has autism.

"He’s always going to need that steady future. He’s always going to need that stability. We need to provide that for him," Rodriguez said, adding that Second Slice will do that since it is in Jamond's name. "He loves to talk to people, say hello. He loves to help. He loves to take out the trash, pick up the baskets and just be involved in that sense. He likes to talk to the customers."

The shop’s a home away from home for Jaymond and Lucia wants other families living on the spectrum to know they’re welcome here too.

"We’re not going to judge you if your child is loud or having a fit or having a tantrum," she said. "Those things happen."

Because along with its sandwiches, Second Slice serves up a side of awareness and, more importantly, acceptance.

"We know this child may be facing or dealing with autism," said Rodriguez. "We have to be willing to accept that and just be more, I guess, open-minded about what that child is going through and what that family is going through."