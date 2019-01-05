HOUSTON — Houston-area officials have approved the hiring of additional assistant district attorneys to prosecute environmental crimes following two major chemical plant fires that closed schools and leaked toxic chemicals into coastal waters.

Harris County commissioners on Tuesday authorized spending $850,000 so that the district attorney's office can hire four prosecutors who will focus on environmental violations. The move also includes hiring two investigators and two support staff.

RELATED: In wake of Houston-area chemical fires, Texas Senate panel weighs input on stronger storage tank regulations

RELATED: ITC hit with 5 criminal charges in connection with Deer Park chemical fire

The approval comes after commissioners in February turned down District Attorney Kim Ogg's request for more than 100 additional prosecutors for her office.

But Ogg's request came before a March fire at Intercontinental Terminals Co. that triggered shelter-in-place warnings, and another fire in April at a KMCO plant in which a worker was killed.

The commissioners' vote came a day after Ogg announced ITC will be charged with five counts of water pollution.

RELATED: Popular La Porte restaurant reopens 6 weeks after ITC fire shut it down

RELATED: Some homeowners living near ITC fire not satisfied with answers at town hall

RELATED: Coalition calls for hearings over fires at ITC tank farm, KMCO plant

RELATED: Communities near ITC fire are still affected nearly one month later