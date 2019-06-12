HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office has completed its investigation of the devastating fire at the ITC plant in Deer Park in March.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental.

The final report says the fire was caused by a mechanical failure within one of the storage tanks at the site.

The fire raged for four days. A report from the U.S. Chemical and Safety Hazard Investigation Board in October claimed the facility was not equipped with gas detection alarms or emergency shutoff valves that could have isolated the fire.

RELATED COVERAGE

ITC chemical facility did not have gas alarms or shutoff valves when massive fire erupted

Houston Ship Channel reopens after oil spill from ITC Deer Park plant

Fire reported at ITC during 'deconstruction of tank' at Deer Park plant