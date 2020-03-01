HOUSTON — In the wake of Iranian General Soleimani's death in a U.S. airstrike of Baghdad, Houstonians from Iran and Muslim organizations refused to comment due to possible threats of violence.

KHOU reached out to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Islamic Society of Greater Houston, and various Iranian societies in the city. None gave comments. One spokesperson for the ISGH hypothesized that their silence was to remove them from any political bias.

One Houston business owner from Iran who asked to remain anonymous said in the past when he had spoken his mind, he received threats of violence from radical Muslims.

"Several times I was threatened on the phone. I remember at some point, some people threatened to blow up my class," he said.

He says some Muslims believe General Soleimani was not serving the country of Iran, but only trying to expand the political movement of the Islamic Republic.

"While in Iran there is no freedom of opinion at all because of the government. Outside of the country, there is not as much of expression because of the fear of the consequences," he said. "In general, I will say Iranians outside the country are happy about this situation. Also, the wiser ones are worried about where this is going to go."

The business owner said the U.S. ordered airstrike that killed General Soleimani could lead to "full-fledged war."

The big fear from many Iranians here in the U-S is that speaking their mind publicly could lead to retaliation from those who disagree with them.