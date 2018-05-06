SEABROOK, Texas - This is the time of year authorities warn parents about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

Just yesterday, a 9-month-old girl died after her parents reportedly left her in the car in Baytown.

To prevent it from happening again, a mom in Seabrook says it’s important to realize it can happen to anyone.

RELATED: More children in Texas die in hot cars than any other state

It happened to Delores Estis ten years ago.

“I asked my mother to take him to daycare for me, so I strapped him in the car and he was still asleep. When she left the drive way, she went straight into auto pilot and forgot to drop him off at daycare,” she explained.

Her three-year-old son, Christian, died.

Estis says it’s heartbreaking every time she learns another child has died in a hot car.

“It sucks every single year. Every year you’re disappointed that it hasn’t stopped. But no parent thinks it will happen to them, so it’s not going to stop,” said Estis. “There’s always things you can do in your schedule and in your routine to prevent those things, like putting your shoe in the back seat. You’re not going to walk into your office without your shoe.”

MORE: New technology can help prevent hot car deaths

Although she’ll never move on, talking about her little boy has helped the Seabrook mom move forward.

“If a child is saved by someone hearing our story and looking around a parking lot or double checking their car, we’ll never know that happened, but it’s still a possibility so I’m still going to do it,” said Estis.

© 2018 KHOU