HOUSTON — Are drivers on Houston's east side of I-10 the targets of a random shooter

Houston police said on Sunday two different vehicles were shot while on I-10 westbound near Lockwood.

The shootings happened 30 minutes apart.

A woman driving one of the vehicles was shot in the face. She survived but still has the bullet lodged in her cheek.

“Holding my wheel, and I feel hot right here,” the woman said holding her hand against her face. "And I touch my face, and I say, ‘Oh my God, what happened? Oh my God, somebody shot me.’"

The grandmother said she was driving back from her sister’s house along I-10 near Lockwood at around noon on Sunday when a bullet came in through her windshield.

She believes someone may have been shooting into traffic from the pedestrian bridge above the freeway.

“It was the bridge,” the woman said. “Somebody was shooting from the bridge because I was looking around and I don’t see nobody.”

Although she was frantic, the woman managed to drive back to her home nearly an hour away.

"I almost died on this day,” the woman said. "I don’t see my kids anymore, my grandkids. And it’s not good, it’s not good. Why did they do that to the people?"

Shockingly she wasn’t the only one.

“We heard, ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’” said Charlie Gould. "And our back window shattered.”

Charlie Gould and his wife Teresa were heading to Austin from Beaumont on Sunday afternoon when bullets hit their car as they drove along 1-10 near Lockwood. The bullets narrowly missed Teresa.

Police say the incidents were within 30 minutes apart.

“It was just a real shock to realize that we could be the victims of gun violence just driving the freeway of Houston,” Teresa said.

The grandmother who will undergo surgery on her face soon has a message for the shooter.

“Please don’t do it anymore,” she said. "Stop doing this. Don’t do it anymore. Why? What is the reason?”

Police said they are still investigating this case.

