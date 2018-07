HOUSTON - The Arctic Air is personal space cooler that also humidifies and purifies. The trick to this fan is the added water soaks into an attached filter for the extra chill.

It’s designed to work in a small space up to 45 square feet. That’s a little more than half the size of the average cubicle.

We purchased the Arctic Air for $40 plus tax at CVS. Check out our video.

© 2018 KHOU