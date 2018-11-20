HOUSTON – You have expectations for the perfect holiday meal, but that stress could be affecting your health and wellbeing.

When we push ourselves to meet what experts call “unrealistic” expectations, we struggle to get sleep and eat properly in the midst of all that pressure.

“They don’t pace themselves, they go to too many stores, they don’t get enough sleep, they overspend and then later they have a lot of bills and a lot of anguish because of it,” said Dr. Bill Prasad, Mental Health and Wellness expert with KHOU.

Between the parking, the lists and of course having to pay for it all, it’s a lot to think about.

We found Betty Chapa shopping at Kroger, as she picks out the very last of her supplies for Thursday. She got the first parking spot outside the door, so she knew it was a good sign of things to come.

Chapa rushed through the store, weaving in and out of lanes with list in had, before we caught up to her.

“We just gotta get up Thanksgiving morning and cook, then I have until Monday to be calm,” said Chapa.

The biggest stress for people like Kegis Smith, isn’t the shopping, but the shoppers.

“They think you have to run to the grocery stores, buy everything in sight, cook all these elaborate meals. Why not relax,” said Smith.

Thankfully some stores keep this in mind, knowing the last things you need are long lines and empty shelves.

At Kroger in the Heights, we found every cash register being used in time for the rush.

Lines were relatively short, considering you have self-checkout, normal and express checkout. Some participating stores will even offer the option to scan items as you go with your phone and simply pay for everything at the end.

The app keeps a running tally of your items, giving you the option to skip the wait.

At the very least, it’s less searching you have to do and one less thing to think about.

