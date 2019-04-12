HOUSTON — The IRS is warning folks the holiday shopping season is hunting season for identity thieves.

"If they get it (your information) and use it, it will complicate your life significantly," said Richard Goss, Special Agent in Charge with IRS Criminal Investigation.

The numbers are mind-blowing. Through last week the IRS says 2.5 million people have received bogus calls from scammers impersonating IRS government officials. Nearly 16,000 people were duped forking over more than $80 million.

"They're very sophisticated," said Gary Smith, Special Agent in Charge for the US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. "They do a lot of research. They're very successful at it."

Houston is a hotbed of identity theft. Of the 90 scammers who have been sentenced with this scam, 58 were here in Houston.

"The IRS or any government agency will never ask for payment through gift cards," said Smith.

And they're not just lurking over the phone. The scammers are also targeting folks at gas stations through high tech credit card skimmers. Law enforcement also seeing an increase in mailbox break-ins on the west side. Access to your mail is a treasure trove for identity thieves.

"They're always innovating," said Dan Parsons with the Better Business Bureau. "It's an art. They're geniuses. They use just enough legitimacy."

Experts' best advice is to ensure your sensitive documents are safe. Hang up right away on suspicious callers. Avoid clicking on strange emails or links and be extra careful when using public WiFi.

For more tips on protecting yourself from identity theft, go to https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams.

