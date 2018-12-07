HOUSTON - Texas Equusearch resumed search operations for a missing 37-year-old woman Thursday afternoon.

Brittany Leigh Burfield was last heard from the night of June 25. Her family initially relied on social media to spread word of her disappearance.

Since then, Texas Equusearch and the Homicide Division with the Houston Police Department have joined the investigation.

On Thursday, Equusearch said officials and volunteers are meeting at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2201 Taum Street in Houston.

Equusearch says volunteers should enter behind the church off Hutchins Street. The Search Coordinator is Koy Murphy and she can be reached at 713-582-0649.

We're told police are questioning a man as a "person of interest" at this time.

On Thursday, investigators searched a home on Drew Street in the Third Ward. Burfield's mother said police told her the home belonged to the man's deceased mother.

Officers also said they found some of Burfield's belongings inside the home.

Thursday afternoon, officials could also be seen digging in an empty lot three houses down from the home.

KHOU 11 is following this story closely for more developments. We have a crew on the scene of the search and will provide updates as they become available.

#UPDATE: @houstonpolice cleared scene along Drew St in #ThirdWard. HPD says it found some clothing of 37YO #BrittanyBurfield, they’re talking to a person-of-interest. Homicide det. are handling case, they say they normally don’t handle #MissingPersons cases. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QKfKU0SW7A — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 12, 2018

#HappeningNow::: @houstonpolice #TexasEqqusearch searching #ThirdWard home for evidence linked to the disappearance of 37-year old Brittany Leigh Burfield. Homicide detectives say their investigation brought them here. You can hear search crews moving through preoperty. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/jKXkd9VXpz — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 12, 2018

