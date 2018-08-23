MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A 1-year-old boy drowned in a pond west of Cleveland Wednesday, authorities confirm.

The tragedy happened near the child's home on Timber Switch Road at Sims in far northeast Montgomery County.

Investigators say the boy’s mom went into their house to check on her other child. When she came back outside she saw the 1-year-old floating in the pond.

Medical responders performed CPR at the scene before the boy was taken to a hospital in Conroe. He was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say the family planned to celebrate the boy's birthday on Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

