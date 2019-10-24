HOUSTON — The locks at Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee's campaign headquarters were pried off between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, according to his campaign's spokesperson.

Buzbee's headquarters is located at 4101 Greenbriar Drive.

A staff worker made the discovery Thursday morning.

Houston police said they are investigating the incident.

“This is not the kind of news that I want to wake up to in the morning,” Buzbee said.

The spokesperson said the office was empty at the time the locks were pried off.

It's not clear if anything was taken.

It's not the first time Buzbee's property has been targeted.

Earlier this year, Buzbee's River Oaks home was broken into by thieves. The suspects got away with two rifles, one pistol, six paintings, an Apple computer and $50,000 worth of watches. A wallet with $300 cash inside was also stolen, according to the police report.

