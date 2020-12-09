Intoxication suspected in NW Harris Co. crash that left 2 children, 2 adults injured

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two children, their mother and another adult were injured Friday night after a major crash in northwest Harris County.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at Greenhouse and Morton roads. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a Tahoe ran a red light and crashed into another car.
The Tahoe driver, her teenage child and 6-year-old child were all transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The conditions of those involved are unknown. Deputies said intoxication is suspected on the driver of the Tahoe.