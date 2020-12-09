Intoxication suspected in NW Harris Co. crash that left 2 children, 2 adults injured

A mom, her teenage child and 6-year-old child were all transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The driver of the other vehicle was transported by ambulance.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at Greenhouse and Morton roads. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a Tahoe ran a red light and crashed into another car.

The Tahoe driver, her teenage child and 6-year-old child were all transported to the hospital by Life Flight. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.