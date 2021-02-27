Intoxicated driver injures several officers conducting traffic stop in Splendora, deputies say

Montgomery County constable deputies say the suspect rear ended a patrol vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash that also left a civilian badly hurt.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — An alleged intoxicated driver was arrested Saturday after an overnight crash in Splendora that resulted in several injuries, including several constable deputies and a police officer.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. along I-69 near East River Driver in Montgomery County.

Investigators said Precinct 4 deputy constables and Splendora police officer were conducting a traffic stop involving a truck when a Tesla approached and rear ended one of the patrol vehicles. The Tesla also pushed the vehicle into two other patrol vehicles and the civilian's truck.

Precinct 4 reported at least two police cars were completely totaled and three others damaged.

All the constable deputies received minor injuries and the civilian was hospitalized with more severe wounds, according to the department.

The Splendora officer, who was searching the bottom of the truck at the time, was dragged for a short distance. His injuries were also minor, police said.

It was also reported a K-9 officer was injured during the incident.

Investigators said the driver was not injured and is charged with suspicion of driving under the influence and intoxicated assault. the suspect could face additional charges, according to Precinct 4.

The freeway was closed for several hours and has since reopened.