International Space Station will be visible from Houston at 6:35 p.m.

HOUSTON — Local stargazers are in for a treat— the International Space Station will be visible across the Houston area for several nights this month.

NASA released the best times to see the ISS from where ever you are in the city. You'll want to be ready because the window for sights can be as brief as two minutes.

Sunday, January 17 at 6:35 p.m. for 4 minutes

Monday, January 18 at 7:25 p.m. at 5 minutes

Tuesday, January 19 at 6:38 at p.m. for 4 minutes

Click here for the exact coordinates from NASA.

Editor's Note: The above video is from the historic SpaceX launch to the International Space Station in November.

The International Space Station will be visible across the Houston area this evening at 6:35 PM. Clear skies for great viewing conditions! Check out the link below from NASA for details:https://t.co/8q7dyDPUq5#houwx #txwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) January 17, 2021