International Space Station will be visible from Houston at 6:35 p.m.

HOUSTON — Local stargazers are in for a treat— the International Space Station will be visible across the Houston area for several nights this month.
NASA released the best times to see the ISS from where ever you are in the city. You'll want to be ready because the window for sights can be as brief as two minutes.
- Sunday, January 17 at 6:35 p.m. for 4 minutes
- Monday, January 18 at 7:25 p.m. at 5 minutes
- Tuesday, January 19 at 6:38 at p.m. for 4 minutes
Experts say ISS sights happen within a few hours before or after the sun sets or rises. It's the best viewing period because the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.