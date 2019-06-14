HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked intense flames that destroyed a mobile home. The fire started Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. in the 17600 block of Bamwood Drive, in north Harris County's Ponderosa Forrest neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, two people including a firefighter were taken to the hospital from the scene. The firefighter is being treated for a broken ankle.

The home is considered a total loss. A man in a nearby mobile home was also taken to the hospital, the fire marshal's office says that was as a precaution.