HOUSTON — Parts of the Wortham Theater Center will open to the public this Sunday for the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston.

Repair work is still underway, but the show must go on. KHOU 11 News got a look inside on Thursday.

“We may hear music any moment now, which is quite exciting,” said Houston First theater district division COO Sheila Turkiewicz.

She considered the first sound test a high note in the Wortham’s ongoing recovery. It’s included major work throughout performance and backstage areas.

“The total flood damage cost to remediate and to repair is $100 million,” said Turkiewicz.

Turkiewicz spent the night here the day before the worst of Harvey’s flooding hit. The first sign of trouble was water rushing through emergency exit doors supposedly protected by flood barriers.

“It was still dark, 6 a.m., and we knew we were in big trouble,” said Turkiewicz.

KHOU 11 News was there Sunday, August 27th, as water rapidly rose outside the building. That’s the same day we were forced to evacuate the TV station not far away and along Buffalo Bayou as well.

“When it was all said and done and we evacuated, the water had to have been at least this high,” said Turkiewicz as she pointed well above her head.

Twelve feet of water, in all, devastated the basement and mechanical areas which have required the most repair work.

But upstairs areas where damage was minimal will welcome people for the first time since the flood during an open house this Sunday.

“It’s going to be great,” said Turkiewicz.

Here’s more information on the free event which also includes other theater district venues impacted by Harvey: http://www.theaterdistrictopenhouse.com/

