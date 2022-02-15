Brazos County authorities searching for inmate who walked away from hospital

The inmate was at St. Joseph Health in Bryan. If you have information or you see him, call police.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from St. Joseph Health in Bryan Monday night just after 9 p.m.

Authorities said Cody Rowley, 19, of Iola, was on the second floor of the hospital when he escaped through a window and onto a scaffolding next to the building. Authorities said the deputy who was with Rowley did not know the windows were not secured due to the construction going on in that area.

Authorities said Rowley was in jail due to a number of misdemeanor crimes and is not known to be a violent offender.

He was last arrested on February 10 for failing to properly identify himself to a police officer. He also had warrants out for his arrest in another misdemeanor case.

Authorities have set up a perimeter and there is a helicopter that is being used in the search. The helicopter continues to pass over the KAGS News studio in an effort to find Rowley. The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is also using drones, K9 officers and other law enforcement to help them find Rowley.

If you come into contact with Rowley or see him, please call 911.