HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after apparently hanging herself at the Harris County jail, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Debora Ann Lyons, 58, was found hanging from a door in a common area on the fourth floor of the 1200 Baker Street jail building at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

She was taken by ambulance to Ben Taub hospital and died Wednesday afternnon, according to the sheriff's office.

Her death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. All jail deaths in Texas are required by state law to be investigated by an outside agency.

The sheriff's office said its internal affairs division is also investigating "to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of an inmate."

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was also made aware of the death, the sheriff's office said.

Lyons was booked into the jail July 22 on a felony theft charge from the Houston Police Department.

