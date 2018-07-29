BURNET COUNTY, Texas — A wildfire near Inks Lake State Park Sunday that forced the evacuation of about 150 homes and the park itself is now 80 percent contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.

The forest service is among the crews responding. They reported the fire had burned through 557 acres, and as of Wednesday, no injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

Texas Parks and Wildlife reported that about 250 park visitors had been evacuated following the brush fire they said began on private property near the park on County Road 116. The fire had breached the park Sunday evening, though officials said the flames on Inks Lake State Park property itself were eventually extinguished.

"We left motorcycles, a four-wheeler and tools in a big garage," said Billie Calhoun, one of the hundreds of people evacuated. "It's a lot of stuff we left but it's better than dying."

Peggy Khuns and her husband shared their scary experience of also having to evacuate from their Hill Country home. Khuns shared although recently built in 2015, the home is very special to her husband because of all the antiques inside that he and the family have collected over the years. She said she'll never forget the sight of flames across from her house.

"All we saw was red flames from one far left to the far right of the fire," said Khuns. "The good Lord was watching over us."

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, campers were allowed back into Inks Lake State Park to get their belongings and get out. The park remained closed through Tuesday. According to Texas State Parks, the park is partially reopening Wednesday, Aug. 1, starting at 8 a.m. All southern trails and all primitive camping and youth group camping is closed until further notice.

The nearby Camp Longhorn and the Inks Dam National Fish Hatchery were evacuated. Camp Longhorn campers were allowed back in Tuesday.

The small town of Hoover's Valley was also threatened by the fire.

Evacuated residents were allowed back into their homes Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Between 25 and 30 people were taken into the community center in Burnet that was open for evacuees. The Red Cross was assisting and handling resources and donations brought into the community. A Red Cross representative said Monday he does not believe they need more donations.

Officials said about 100 people from 17 different fire departments are working to extinguish the flames, including Llano, Burnet, Blanco, Travis and Williamson counties. Resources from Georgia and Florida are also on scene, as well as law enforcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Department of Public Safety, Burnet police, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office and Horseshoe Bay police.

The forest service reported Sunday evening that residents in the Deer Springs area were allowed to return home, as well as any residents east of FM 3509 and those along County Road 143. Park Road 4 and County Road 116 were still closed as of Monday afternoon.

Monday afternoon, officials reported they believe the cause of the fire was accidental from machinery operating in tall grass. They said containment efforts will continue overnight until the fire is 100 percent contained.

Officials stressed that drones are not allowed in the area.

