Infant suffers second-degree burns after mobile home fire in Waller, fire marshal says

WALLER, Texas — A 9-month old child suffered second-degree burns after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Waller, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 21500 Binford Road in far northwest Harris County.
Fire crews say they were responding to the fire call and arrived to a mobile home showing heavy smoke.
An infant was injured in the fire and believed to have suffered second-degree burns to their legs, according to the fire marshal.
The infant was taken via Life Flight to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
HCFMO did not say if anyone else was injured in the fire or if anyone was home at the time of the incident.
An investigation into what started the fire is underway.