Infant suffers second-degree burns after mobile home fire in Waller, fire marshal says

The infant was taken via Life Flight to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WALLER, Texas — A 9-month old child suffered second-degree burns after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Waller, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 21500 Binford Road in far northwest Harris County.

Fire crews say they were responding to the fire call and arrived to a mobile home showing heavy smoke.

An infant was injured in the fire and believed to have suffered second-degree burns to their legs, according to the fire marshal.

The infant was taken via Life Flight to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

HCFMO did not say if anyone else was injured in the fire or if anyone was home at the time of the incident.