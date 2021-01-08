4-month-old boy in critical condition after nearly drowning in bathtub, investigators say

His mother found him face down in the bathtub on Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 4-month-old boy is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

The incident was reported at about 11 a.m. at a residence in the 17100 block of Rolling Creek Drive.

Authorities said the boy was taking a bath with his 1-year-old brother when their mother walked out of the bathroom to go make the younger child a bottle. She told investigators she was gone for about one minute, and when she returned, the boy was flat on his stomach and wasn't breathing.

Investigators said the mother immediately started CPR and then the child was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, the mother was not detained. The investigation is ongoing.