RICHWOOD, Texas — A 4-month-old boy was flown to a hospital after nearly drowning in a bathtub, police say.

The infant is in critical but stable condition.

Richwood police say they were called to a home in the 100 block of Blue Jay Court just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

A family member at the home was able to revive the young boy before police and EMS arrived.

Police couldn’t say who was at home with the child when the near drowning happened and if that person had stepped away from the tub, but they did add this is an ongoing investigation.

