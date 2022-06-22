11-month-old girl drowns in bathtub, HCSO confirms

Deputies did not say what led up to the drowning, but are investigating it as an accident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 11-month-old girl drowned in a bathtub Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near 15125 West Road in the Copperfield area of northwest Harris County.

Deputies have limited details at this time, but were able to confirm to KHOU 11 News that they were responding to a drowning call of an infant.

CPR was performed on the girl and she was transported to Memorial Hermann Cypress, where she was then pronounced deceased.

Deputies did not say what caused the bathtub drowning at this time. The incident is being investigated as an accident, HCSO says.