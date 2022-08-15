Infant boy dies after being struck by car in west Houston, police say

Police said a 33-year-old man in a white Alfa Romeo Stelvio was driving away after a party at a home on the same street when he struck the child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A 1-year-old boy died after he was struck by a car early Monday morning in west Houston, according to police.

This happened just after 1 a.m. on Woodland Park Drive.

Houston police said a 33-year-old man in a white Alfa Romeo Stelvio was driving away after a party at a home near Meadowglen Lane when he struck the child.

The driver helped transport the infant and his parents to a local hospital, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the driver was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released. The case will be referred to a grand jury.