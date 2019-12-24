HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are on the scene of an infant's death north of Channelview early Tuesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a 3-month-old in the care of their grandmother managed to get into a plastic bag and possibly suffocated.

The incident occurred at a home in the 14800 block of Shottery, not far from Wallisville and Beltway 8.

The sheriff tweeted the 3-month-old's mother works a night shift job, so the grandmother was caring for the infant. Sometime during the night as the family slept, the infant "managed to move a bit, crawl into a plastic bag and possibly suffocate."

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. KHOU 11 has a reporter on the way to the neighborhood. Check back for updates.

