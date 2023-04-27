Infant dead after being found critically injured at Katy-area home, officials say

A 3-month-old girl died after being found critically injured at a Katy-area home, according to authorities.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant died Thursday after being found critically injured at a Katy-area home, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office officials.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girl was found critically injured at a house on Penmark Lane, which is just off South Fry Road south of I-10 in the Katy area.

Officials said the girl's father was taking care of the infant at the time. They said he called 911 around 3:45 p.m. saying the child needed medical attention.

Authorities said the child had physical wounds and was unresponsive.

"There were physical injuries that first responders observed ... as far as the extent of the injuries ... the investigation is still ongoing at this time," HCSO's Brandon Mills said.

She was flown by Life Flight to an area hospital where she died, officials said.

No one was taken into custody, according to authorities.