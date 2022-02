Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash which happened late Sunday morning in west Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An infant is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in west Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash was reported in a tweet by Sheriff Gonzalez late Sunday morning.

One vehicle was overturned in the crash that happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham Road near W. Little York.

No other injuries have been reported and authorities have not said what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.