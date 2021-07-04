Watch live: Company says all employees accounted for as industrial fire continues to burn at Channelview facility

The fire is sending large plumes of black smoke into the air but emergency officials haven't issued any shelter-in-place orders or air quality advisories.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fire burned at an east Harris County industrial facility on Wednesday. Authorities are expected to provide updates on the fire at 6 p.m. That news conference will be streamed in this article.

According to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at about 4:15 p.m., the fire was reported in the Channelview area. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office later said the fire was burning at the K-Solv facility in the 1000 block of Lakeside Drive.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the fire or what caused the fire to start but K-Solv did post a tweet to report that all of their employees were accounted for.

4/7/21 – There is an active situation occurring at the K-Solv Chemicals facility located in Channelview, TX. All employees are safe and accounted for. Firefighters and response crews are responding to the scene. We are monitoring the air quality and will have updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/XbhpnE3Noq — K-Solv (@k_solv) April 7, 2021

HazMat responded to the scene. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the facility housed several chemicals, including, but not limited to, hydrochloric acid, acetone, ethanol, ethylene dichloride and other acids.

From Air 11, the fire could be seen spreading to cars in the facility's parking lot.

Lakeside, Northshore, Hardy and De Zavala streets were closed in the area as crews worked to control the fire.

KHOU11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said a strong north wind helped keep the fire burning and also kept the smoke close to ground level.