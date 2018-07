HOUSTON - Of all the videos posted as part of the viral “In My Feelings” challenge, a Houston couple may have one of the best.

Bree was celebrating her birthday at Pappasito’s on the west side when her boyfriend, Alan, got down on one knee as they were dancing to Drake’s song.

Bree’s aunt said no one knew of Alan’s plans to pop the question. Talk about a memorable proposal!

