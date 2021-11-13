HPD officers find man shot multiple times near Greenspoint area

The officers were at a gas station when they heard multiple shots fired at a nearby apartment complex, HPD Lt. R Willkens said.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the person who shot a man multiple times Friday night near the Greenspoint area.

It happened about 11:20 p.m. outside an apartment complex in the 17400 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Greens Road.

Officers with the North Belt Violent Crimes unit were at a gas station nearby when they heard shots fired and rushed to the scene. That's where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

HPD Lt. R. Willkens said the victim was shot in the upper torso and lower body. He is expected to survive.

North Belt Violent Crime Officers were in the 17400 block of Imperial Valley when they heard multiple gunshots from a nearby apartment complex. Officers ran to the location found an adult male shooting victim and started first aid. pic.twitter.com/wGfTMbyWrY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 13, 2021

According to police, the victim said he had stepped around the corner when someone came by and started shooting.

"We don't have a description, so we don't even know what we're looking for," Willkens said.