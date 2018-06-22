Government officials say they’re working on reuniting immigrant families that were separated at the border, as frustration grows among families, attorneys, and advocates.

Officials with President Donald Trump’s administration say since May, roughly 500 of the 2,300 or so kids separated from their parents who crossed into the U.S. illegally have been reunited.

However, the timeline for bringing together the remaining families is anyone’s guess.

“It is frustrating for everybody,” said Raed Gonzalez, a Houston immigration attorney. “It really takes a lot of time and effort. The Office of Refugee Resettlement helps and ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has helped as much as they can, but right now there’s not a centralized effort in the reunification of the families.”

Gonzalez says he’s currently working about a dozen reunification cases, including the case of Lilian Turcios-Castro, a Honduras national, and her 6-year-old daughter.

Gonzalez says even with names and dates of birth, it still took a day and a half worth of phone calls to find out Turcios-Castro had been sent to El Paso and her daughter to Maryland. Now the attorney is working with lawyers in Maryland to reunite the two.

Turcios-Castro’s mother told KHOU her daughter and granddaughter had been separated one month, two days as of Friday.

“(The government) lost track of some of the kids at some point,” said Gonzalez, speaking about separations in general. “They don’t know where those kids are. You send them somewhere else, they’re with another agency. You have to track that agency, bring that child here. It’s gonna be a monumental effort of many organizations working together to do this.”

Gonzalez says it’s hard for immigrants to get legal help when they’re detained and don’t have family in the U.S. However, attorneys and those working with nonprofits near the border say they have their work cut out for them, too.

Efren Olivares, an attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, says government agencies weren’t prepared for family separation or designed for it.

“Since May 24th….we have been able to interview over 380 parents who have been separated from their children,” said Olivares on Friday, during a news conference in McAllen.

So far, he said, none had confirmed being reunited.

While the reunification process plays out, the Pentagon is looking into possibly using military bases to house up to 20,000 children who cross into the U.S. by themselves.

Congress is also expected to vote on an immigration bill in the upcoming week that includes $25 billion for a border wall and a pathway to citizenship for some Dreamers.

© 2018 KHOU