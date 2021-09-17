Immerse yourself in the art of Van Gogh in new exhibit

This is one of two exhibits based on the artists work planned in Houston this year.

HOUSTON — At the MARQ'E Entertainment Center along the Katy Freeway, a walk down a hallway allows you to step inside the work of famed artist Vincent Van Gogh.

"His paintings are obviously incredible. They’re memorable. Everybody knows them," says Mario Iacampo , CEO of Exhibition Hub, the company behind Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Though you may be familiar with Van Gogh's work, you’ve never seen it like this.

"The technology is so much better to allow us to create this kind of in-depth study," Iacampo says.

The exhibit is all about taking your time to absorb the details of the artist's creations and learn about his life.

"You have to remember he’s a painter who started painting around the age of 28, his first real recognized painting. He died at the age of 37," says Iacampo.

A quick note: this is one of two exhibits that bills itself as an immersive Van Gogh experiences. The other one is called the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. It was supposed to open a while ago, but is now delayed until Oct. 14.

That is easy to confuse with the exhibit that’s open now. This one is Van Gogh The Immersive Experience.

"The whole experience is built around roughly an hour and a half," Iacampo says.

Different rooms feature different goals and activities. The first offers you a chance to learn more about Van Gogh. Then you can explore an interactive room with 3D environments, perfect for social media pics.

The largest room features 360-degree views of more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings and paintings. They're projected floor to ceiling using state-of-the-art technology. Benches, chairs, cushions and rugs fill the giant room, allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy the animated renderings, which repeat about every 30 minutes.

"It’s built for people to stay as long as they’d like," says Iacampo.

All told, he recommends visitors budget at least 90 minutes to absorb as much of the experience as possible.