'I'm thankful we can reopen': Popular Montrose bar prepares to reopen Friday after 2 month COVID-19 closure

Eagle Houston says it's going above and beyond Governor Abbott's reopening requirements including using UVC light cleaners.

HOUSTON — Now that Governor Greg Abbott has given bars the green light to reopen on May 22, Houston-area bars are working to make sure they're ready to go.

Eagle Houston, one of the Montrose area's most popular bars says they are ready to open safely.

"There's a smile under this," said owners Mark DeLange and Caryn Craig as they wore masks outside their business.

Until recently there hadn't been much for Caryn and Mark to smile about. The doors of their Montrose area bar closed for more than two months.

"It's been really hard," said Caryn. "We didn't see this coming at all. The hit was extreme, literally catastrophic."

The Governor's announcement Monday changed everything.

"I was relieved we could open Friday because I thought for sure it'd be June 1," said Caryn. "I'm thankful we can open our business."

They'll reopen in a new normal. At Eagle, their employees will wear masks and gloves. And straws will now be pre-wrapped.

"Our goal is to have our bartenders touch as few things as we can when serving customers," said Mark.

Patrons will also find a different experience.

"We encourage people to wear masks, but it's really hard to wear a mask and drink something," said Caryn.

Someone will spray your hands with sanitizer when you walk in. You'll spot sanitizer stations all over too. You won't be able to order at the bar. Tables will be limited to six guests. Social distancing will be maintained. Tables have been moved to the dance floor to discourage dancing. And at Eagle, they're going one step further.

"We bought handheld FAR UVC lights, that's what hospitals use to clean and sterilize areas," said Mark. "We will be doing passes on the property before we open, after we close, and all during the night."

They'll be working around the clock to be ready to roll on Friday. The focus they say is safety so patrons feel comfortable popping back in for a drink.

"We are going above and beyond what the state has asked us to do for sanitization, social distancing and keeping the public safe," said Caryn.

Grand Prize Bar, another popular bar in the area has opted not to open yet. They made the announcement on their Facebook page. It will be up to each individual business to decide if and when they'll be ready to and reopen safely.

