NEW CANEY, Texas — “Please show some heartfelt kindness.”

That's a simple hand-written message hanging on the front of flood victim Patricio Frias’s pickup truck.

It's a truck in which he told us he shares temporary living space with eight pet pooches.

“90 percent of this stuff is for them,” said Frias as he pointed to items stuffed into the truck's bed.

Frias said Tropical Storm Imelda destroyed the RV he was living in while he fixed up a modest home Harvey previously damaged. Both are located along a rural road east of New Caney.

"With Harvey, I could save some stuff," said Frias. "This time, I didn’t even get a break. I just got this truck and my dogs out and what’s in the back of the truck.”

Frias said FEMA helped him after Harvey.

He and many others have shown up to Red Cross recovery centers to try and get additional assistance.

We met him at a center set up at New Caney's main library.

"We have case workers who talk one on one with clients who’ve been affected,” said Ekland Durousseau with the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross.

So far, since Imelda hit, the Red Cross has provided more than 5,000 overnight stays and 66,000 meals.

"How much water did you get in your home?” we heard one case worker ask a flood victim inside the center.

Monetary relief is available to those who suffered major damage once their information is cross-checked with a database of impacted neighborhoods.

"If someone comes in and they’re not on the list, we have a team here in the center who can get their address and they can go out there and they can check it,” said Durousseau.

Frias is one of those who was told they needed to wait on an inspection.

“I’m stuck right here, nowhere to go,” said Frias.

Here's a list of Red Cross recovery centers and operating times:

LOCAL RECOVERY CENTERS

* Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) ** Red Cross Service Center

Red Cross caseworkers will be available

County specific services will not transfer to homes outside of that specific county

Tuesday, October 8

Harris County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | CSD Jensen, 9418 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX

Montgomery County

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Orange County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Top Deck, 10861 TX – 62, Orange, TX **

Wednesday, October 9

Harris County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | CSD Jensen, 9418 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX

Jefferson County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Faith United Methodist Church, 18895 FM 365, Beaumont, TX **

Montgomery County

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Thursday, October 10

Harris County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | CSD Jensen, 9418 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX

9 a.m. to Noon | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX

Jefferson County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Faith United Methodist Church, 18895 FM 365, Beaumont, TX **

Montgomery County

Friday, October 11

Harris County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | CSD Jensen, 9418 Jensen Drive, Houston, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | IT May Community Center, 2100 Wolf Road, Huffman, TX

Jefferson County

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Jefferson County Precinct 4 Service Center, 7780 Boyt Road, Beaumont, TX **

Montgomery County

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

Saturday, October 12

Harris County

9 a.m. to Noon | Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr, Rm K 105, Kingwood, TX

Jefferson County

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Beaumont Civic Center, 701 Main Street, Beaumont, TX * (MARC)

Montgomery County

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Tullis Library, 21569 U.S. 59, New Caney, TX

TO DONATE

Those who wish to donate to flood relief may do so at redcross.org/donate. You can help people affected by disasters like flooding and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text “RED CROSS” to 91999 to make a $10 donation to your local Red Cross region.

LEARN MORE

For more updates, follow the Southeast Deep East Chapter of the American Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCrossTXGC. You can also contact the Orange office at (409) 883-2322, visit https://www.redcross.org/tgcr or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

