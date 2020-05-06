Thousands of gallons in oil found illegally buried in Crosby, deputies say

HCCO Precinct 1 says the product was leaking into a nearby waterway.

CROSBY, Texas — The Harris County Constable's Office environment crimes unit is active Friday morning in the Crosby area, where deputies said thousands of gallons of oil have been illegally buried.

Precinct 1 officers are in the area serving a search warrant in the 1000 block of Church Street. The call dropped about 11 a.m.

Investigators said the oil is leaking into a nearby waterway.

No other information was made immediately available, but News3 helicopter footage showed workers with heavy equipment assessing the threatened area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.