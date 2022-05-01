16 residents found inside illegal boarding house, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said the house on Cypress North Houston Road was operating without a permit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen people were found inside an illegal boarding house Wednesday in northwest Harris County, according to the fire marshal's office.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said there was no fire or life safety equipment inside the house and they didn't have a permit to operate.

All of the residents were picked up by family or transported away from the house in the 12600 block of Cypress North Houston Road.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.