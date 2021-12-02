LIST: Ice on roadways in Houston area due to Arctic blast

The National Weather Service urges exercising caution while driving, as icy roadways are hard to spot during the day and are near impossible to see at night.

Houston Transtar and other Houston-area officials are keeping a close eye out for icy roads as the Arctic cold front brings dangerously cold temperatures to our area.

This image below will be updated periodically with the latest information on icy roads/road closures.

The biggest threat for this winter storm is expected Monday and Sunday with ice, sleet and possibly even snow.

In Southeast Texas, the latest computer models show we could see temperatures dip below 20 — the lowest we've seen in decades.

“Monitor the magic number. If it goes below 32, stay home,” said Richard Standifer, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

But if you’re on the road, DPS says the first thing you should do is drive slow and keep your distance. At least five car lengths of space. If you hit a patch of ice or black ice, don’t panic. Don't hit the breaks. Once you get past the ice, your vehicle will regain traction.