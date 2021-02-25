IAH parking garage to permanently close, make way for new terminal

The Terminal D/E parking garage will permanently close on March 1 to make way for the new international arrivals and departures hall.

HOUSTON — There are some big parking changes coming to Bush Intercontinental Airport next month.

On March 1, the Terminal D/E parking garage will permanently close. It will be demolished to make way for the new international arrivals and departures hall.

Here's what you need to know:

Passenger vehicles still parked in the Terminal D/E garage after March 18 will be relocated at the owner’s expense.

All passengers who would normally park in Terminal D/E garage may park in any other terminal garages and use the subway train to access Terminals D and E.

Other convenient and affordable parking options include two nearby ecopark lots.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.fly2houston.com to check terminal garage parking capacities, pre-book parking and save.

Terminal D/E curbside pickup and drop-off will remain open. To ease potential roadway congestion, family or friends picking up passengers at all terminals should use the cellphone lots until their passenger is ready at curbside.

Here's more on the new international hall:

"The IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program delivers on the additional international facilities needed to support continued growth in international traffic at the airport. More than 45 million travelers passed through Bush Airport in 2019, including over 11 million international passengers. The pandemic slowed what promised to be a record-breaking 2020 but air travel is on the rebound and Houston Airports continues to prepare itself for the eventual return to 2019 levels.