IAH adds facial recognition technology to help stop spread of coronavirus

Airport officials said the facial recognition technology will eliminate attendants touching boarding passes and accelerate the boarding process.

HOUSTON — George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) has added facial recognition technology to two gates in Terminal E to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Airport officials said this technology eliminates airline attendants touching boarding passes -- which minimizes exposure to coronavirus. The new technology will also accelerate the boarding process, officials explained.

One cool thing about the technology is that it will be able to recognize facial features even if the person wears glasses or a facial covering.

Bush airport said this specific technology will be added to three additional gates by June 30 and by October plans to have a total of 15 functional gates with facial recognition technology.

Other measures IAH is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19: