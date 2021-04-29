Man shot while driving on I-45 feeder road near The Woodlands

Deputies say the shooter fired from the main lanes of the freeway.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators are looking for the person in a truck that they say shot a driver in south Montgomery County on Thursday.

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. in Spring. Deputies said a man was driving on the I-45 feeder road when he was shot by a man in a truck who was on the main lanes of the freeway.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Witnesses said the shooter was in a tan Chevrolet truck with a white hood and white tailgate. It was reportedly towing a trailer. The suspect was described as being a Hispanic man who was possibly wearing a baseball hat and a blue shirt. They said he had neatly trimmed facial hair.

A woman's vehicle was struck by at least one bullet.

"I was terrified. When I heard it going off I knew it was gunfire," the witness said. "That first bullet went all the way through my bumper so it was a little bit scary."

She was not injured.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 936-760-5800. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.